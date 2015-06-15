The following post is testing the basic HTML elements that can be used in WordPress Easily.

Heading One

Heading Two

Heading Three

Heading Four

Heading Five

Heading Six

Blockquote

The blockquote is used to indicate the quotation of a large section of text from another source. It can be as long or as short as you’d like!

Those of us that had been up all night were in no mood for coffee and donuts, we wanted strong drink. We were, after all, the absolute cream of the national sporting press.

Mixed List Items

Unordered list item one

Unordered list item two Ordered list item one Ordered list item two Unordered list item one Unordered list item two Ordered list item one Ordered list item two Ordered list item three Unordered list item three Ordered list item three

Unordered list item three

Code Formatting

pre { position: relative; background: #f7f7f7; font-family: "Courier 10 Pitch", Courier, monospace; font-size: 1.5rem; line-height: 1.6; margin-bottom: 1.6em; tab-size: 4; }

Table Styles

Beatle Instrument Song John Lennon Guitar A Day In the Life George Harrison Guitar Old Brown Shoe Paul McCartney Bass Helter Skelter Ringo Starr Drums Don’t Pass Me By

Highlight Text Style

To use the highlight, you simply need to add a span with the class highlight. This can be done in the Text editor view. See an example below:

<span class="highlight">This will be highlighted.</span>

Image Alignment

Right Aligned Image

Images may be two-dimensional, such as a photograph, screen display, and as well as a three-dimensional, such as a statue or hologram. They may be captured by optical devices – such as cameras, mirrors, lenses, telescopes, microscopes, etc. and natural objects and phenomena, such as the human eye or water surfaces.

Left Aligned Image

The word image is also used in the broader sense of any two-dimensional figure such as a map, a graph, a pie chart, or an abstract painting. In this wider sense, images can also be rendered manually, such as by drawing, painting, carving, rendered automatically by printing or computer graphics technology, or developed by a combination of methods.

Image Captions

Right Aligned Image

Images may be two-dimensional, such as a photograph, screen display, and as well as a three-dimensional, such as a statue or hologram. They may be captured by optical devices – such as cameras, mirrors, lenses, telescopes, microscopes, etc. and natural objects and phenomena, such as the human eye or water surfaces.

Left Aligned Image

The word image is also used in the broader sense of any two-dimensional figure such as a map, a graph, a pie chart, or an abstract painting. In this wider sense, images can also be rendered manually, such as by drawing, painting, carving, rendered automatically by printing or computer graphics technology, or developed by a combination of methods.

Pull Quote Styles

To use the pull quote, you simply need to add a class of pull-right or pull-left to your content. This can be done in the Text editor view. See an example below:

<span class="pull-right">Pull this text right.</span>

This pull quote is just hanging out on the right side of the post. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur.

A pull quote (also known as a lift-out quote) is a quotation or excerpt from an article that is typically placed in a larger or distinctive typeface on the same page, serving to entice readers into an article or to highlight a key topic. The term is principally used in journalism and publishing.

Placement of a pull quote on a page may be defined in a publication’s or website’s style guide. Such a typographic device may or may not be aligned with a column on the page. Some designers, for example, choose not to align the quote. In that case, the quotation cuts into two or more columns, as in the example shown.

And this pull quote is pulling text to the left, like a sir. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur.

Pull quotes need not be a verbatim copy of the text being quoted; depending on a publication’s house style pull quotes may be abbreviated for space and/or paraphrased for clarity, with or without indication. There are no hard-and-fast rules for the exact formatting of pull quotes.